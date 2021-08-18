

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Wednesday amid worries about global growth as new coronavirus cases continued to surge worldwide.



Investors also awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes from its July policy meeting later in the day, for clues on when the central bank might start tapering its massive asset purchases program.



Closer home, Eurostat's final reading of the Eurozone CPI inflation for July came in at 2.2 percent on an annual basis, meeting the flash estimate.



On a monthly basis, the bloc's CPI figure for July came in at -0.1 percent, matching expectations.



The euro was little changed against its major counterparts after the data.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 24 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,795 after declining 0.3 percent on Tuesday.



