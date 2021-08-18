

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $3.02 billion, or $4.25 per share. This compares with $2.83 billion, or $3.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $27.57 billion from $27.30 billion last year.



Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $4.00 -Revenue (Q2): $27.57 Bln vs. $27.30 Bln last year.



