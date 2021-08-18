

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages increased less than expected in July, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



Average gross wages and salaries grew 8.7 percent year-on-year in July and amounted to 5851.87 PLN. Economists had forecast a rise of 8.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, average gross wages increased 0.9 percent in July.



Average paid employment rose 1.8 percent annually in July and amounted to 6361.7 thousand. Economists had expected a 2.0 percent growth.



On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment remained unchanged in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

