

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.82 billion, or $3.65 per share. This compares with $1.69 billion, or $3.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $25.16 billion from $22.98 billion last year.



Target Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $3.64 vs. $3.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.49 -Revenue (Q2): $25.16 Bln vs. $22.98 Bln last year.



