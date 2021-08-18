

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Industrial gases and engineering company Linde plc (LIN) on Wednesday said it has signed long-term deal with semiconductor company, Infineon Technologies for the on-site production and storage of high-purity green hydrogen.



As per the deal, Linde is expected to build, own and operate a two-megawatt electrolyzer plant at Infineon's Villach site in Austria.



The green hydrogen produced at the plant using Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) technology from ITM Power, will be purified by Linde to meet Infineon's specifications.



Linde will also build, own and operate a compact air separation unit at the Villach site for delivering a reliable supply of nitrogen, as well as a bulk storage system for additional industrial gases.



The new Linde facilities are expected to start functioning in 2022.



'We are proud to work with Infineon to pioneer the use of green hydrogen in the semiconductor industry,' said Veerle Slenders, President Region Europe West, Linde.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INFINEON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de