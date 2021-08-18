

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate declined in June, the labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 5.0 percent in three months to July from 5.5 percent in three months to June.



The underemployment rate decreased to 2.4 percent from 2.5 percent in the preceding period.



The number of unemployed persons decreased by around 14,700 to 198,400 in May-July. Over the same period, the number of underemployed persons also declined by around 3,700 to 92,300.



Total employment increased about 9,900 to 3.65 million in three months to July.



However, the economic and labor market outlook is still subject to uncertainty, mainly stemming from the spread of more infectious COVID-19 variants in many places around the world,' the Secretary for Labor and Welfare, Dr Law Chi-kwong, said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de