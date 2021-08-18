

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $232.10 million, or $3.03 per share. This compares with $2.38 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Daqo New Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $234.46 million or $3.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 230.6% to $441.37 million from $133.52 million last year.



Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $234.46 Mln. vs. $6.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.06 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.29 -Revenue (Q2): $441.37 Mln vs. $133.52 Mln last year.



