

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Analog Devices (ADI) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $503.31 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $362.67 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to $1.76 billion from $1.46 billion last year.



Analog Devices earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.72 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q3): $1.76 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.61 - $1.83 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.08 - $2.48 Bln



