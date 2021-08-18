

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's harmonized annual inflation increased in July, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.3 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.2 percent rise in June.



Education cost increased 19.7 percent in July and health cost increased by 1.1 percent. Prices for recreation and culture gained 2.0 percent and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 2.9 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP rose 0.2 percent in July.



