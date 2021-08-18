

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $5.08 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $2.17 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 49.0% to $18.73 million from $12.57 million last year.



Sharps Compliance Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $5.08 Mln. vs. $2.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.29 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q4): $18.73 Mln vs. $12.57 Mln last year.



