

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) announced Wednesday that it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, to evaluate WTX-124, in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 (programmed death receptor-1) therapy.



WTX-124 is a systemically-delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) INDUKINE product candidate that has been engineered to minimize the severe toxicities that have been observed with recombinant IL-2 therapy.



The planned clinical trial will be conducted by Werewolf Therapeutics and is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of WTX-124 as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA in patients with solid tumors.



Werewolf Therapeutics plans to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application for WTX-124 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first half of 2022.



Subject to FDA clearance of the IND application, Werewolf Therapeutics expects to promptly initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating WTX-124 as a monotherapy and as a combination therapy with KEYTRUDA for the treatment of solid tumors.



