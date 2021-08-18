

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mediacal devices firm Stryker Corp. (SYK) announced Wednesday that President and Chief Operating Officer Timothy Scannell has notified the company of his intent to retire on March 31, 2023 after an outstanding thirty-one-year career at Stryker.



Effective October 1, 2021 until his retirement, Scannell will serve as Advisor to the CEO and provide counsel on a range of strategic issues and ensure a smooth transition of his duties, which will be spread between Group Presidents Andrew Pierce and Spencer Stiles.



These responsibilities include oversight of regional businesses, corporate strategy, and business development. Pierce and Stiles will continue to serve on the Stryker Leadership Team and will report directly to Kevin Lobo, Chair & Chief Executive Officer.



Scannell began his career with Stryker's Endoscopy business in 1990 where he served in sales and marketing leadership roles before progressing to roles of greater responsibility, culminating in his appointment to President and Chief Operating Officer in 2018.



