

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.72 to $6.00 per share on revenues between $1.19 billion and $1.225 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.59 per share on revenues of $1.21 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'We enter fiscal 2022 with significant backlog and a robust pipeline of opportunities to enable us to continue the positive momentum,' said Deepak Chopra, Chairman and CEO.



