

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology firm Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) announced Wednesday U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of the ROSA Hip System for robotically-assisted direct anterior total hip replacement.



ROSA Hip is the fourth robotic system introduced by Zimmer Biomet and adds to the Company's comprehensive ROSA Robotics portfolio, which includes the ROSA Knee System for total knee arthroplasty, ROSA Partial Knee System for partial knee arthroplasty and ROSA ONE for neurosurgical and spine procedures.



ROSA Hip is the newest addition to ZBEdge, Zimmer Biomet's suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies purposefully engineered to deliver transformative data-powered clinical insights, shared seamlessly across the patient journey, and with the goal of improving patient outcomes.



ROSA Hip aims to assist direct anterior surgeons with preparation, positioning and component impaction, while intra-operatively quantifying cup orientation, leg length and offset.



ROSA Hip is designed for compatibility with multiple implant systems, including the Avenir Complete Hip System, an evolution of the Avenir Hip Implant that has a clinically-proven heritage of over 10 years.



