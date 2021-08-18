

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC, VIACA) have partnered to launch a new subscription video on demand (SVOD) service in more than 20 European territories. The companies promised their new streaming service, SkyShowtime, will combine the best of the US and Europe. It will bring movies, and original series from the NBCUniversal, Sky and ViacomCBS portfolio of brands, including titles from SHOWTIME, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+ Originals, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures, and Peacock.



The new subscription video on demand service, which is anticipated to launch in 2022, will be available in Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden. Subscription price for the offering will be announced at a later date.



Raffaele Annecchino, CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International, said: 'As a complement to our recently announced Paramount+ partnership with Sky in the UK, Italy, and Germany, SkyShowtime represents a huge opportunity to accelerate our market expansion.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

