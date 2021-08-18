

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the pullback seen in the previous session, stocks are turning in a lackluster performance in morning trading on Wednesday. The major averages have spent the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are little changed on the day. While the Dow is down 13.67 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 35,329.61, the Nasdaq is up 12.53 points or 0.1 percent at 14,668.71 and the S&P 500 is up 2.83 points or 0.1 percent at 4,450.91.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders look ahead to this afternoon's release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.



Traders are likely to closely examine the minutes of the Fed's July meeting for clues about the outlook for monetary policy.



Concerns about the economic outlook weighed on the markets on Tuesday, but traders have largely been able to shrug off economic worries amid optimism that the Fed will maintain its asset purchase program for the foreseeable future.



Any indications from the Fed minutes that the central bank is considering tapering its asset purchases could have a significant impact on the markets.



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Gold stocks have shown a significant move to the downside, however, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index tumbling by 2.5 percent to its lowest intraday level in well over a year.



The sell-off by gold stocks comes amid a modest decrease by the price of the precious metal, as gold for December delivery is slipping $1.90 to $1,785.90 an ounce.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index has risen by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.7 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest weakness after ending the previous session nearly unchanged. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.2 basis points at 1.270 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de