

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.37 billion, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $0.62 billion, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.62 billion or $1.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 68.2% to $6.51 billion from $3.87 billion last year.



NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.62 Bln. vs. $1.37 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.04 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q2): $6.51 Bln vs. $3.87 Bln last year.



