

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to a media report, CME Group denied rumors that is in talks to acquire CBOE Global Markets.



CME said it has not had any discussions with Cboe whatsoever. 'While the company does not typically comment on rumor or speculation, today's inaccurate information required correction.'



Earlier today, the Financial Times reported that CME Group proposed to buy Cboe Global Markets for about $16 billion in stock.



