

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) Thursday said it is partnering with the Western Australian Government to launch an industry-first COVID-19 vaccination blitz targeting communities in the Pilbara and the fly-in fly-out workforce.



Following positive talks with between the company and the WA Department of Health, vaccination hubs will be established in the Pilbara and at a trial clinic at Perth Airport.



The initial vaccination blitz is expected to commence in September, subject to availability of vaccines. Rio Tinto will work with the WA Government to finalise details in the coming weeks.



Rio Tinto is working with the Department of Health to establish hubs at several locations in the Pilbara, starting with Tom Price. Vaccines will be available to members of the local community, Indigenous communities, Rio Tinto employees, contractors and their families.



The company, the Department of Health and the Shire of Ashburton are close to finalising a location for the proposed Tom Price hub. The facility could potentially offer vaccines to the entire adult population of Tom Price and surrounding communities.



Following the Tom Price vaccine blitz, plans are being developed to establish additional hubs in places like Paraburdoo, Pannawonica and Dampier.



Further, the company said its COVID-19 screening facilities at Perth Airport will be modified to include 'pop-up' vaccination hubs to target workers returning to Perth. The hubs will initially be available to Rio Tinto's FIFO workforce, who regularly travel to and from the Pilbara. There will be the option to expand the vaccination service to the wider FIFO community.



