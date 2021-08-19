

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Geberit Group (GBERY.PK, GBERF.PK) said its results and margins saw significant double-digit increases at all levels in the first half of 2021 and saw disproportionate increases compared with net sales growth. EBITDA margin was 34.2%, an increase of 270 basis points from prior year largely due to volume growth. In local currencies, net sales were up 22.6% from prior year. For 2021 as a whole, the company expects a low double-digit growth in net sales in local currencies and an EBITDA margin at the upper end of the medium-term target range of 28% to 30%.



In the first half of 2021, net income increased by 46.1% to 460 million Swiss francs. Earnings per share increased 47.0% to 12.85 francs due to the positive impact of the share buyback programme. Net sales increased by 24.9% to 1.83 billion francs.



