

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch payments platform Adyen (ADYEY, ADYEYF) reported Thursday that its first-half net income attributable to owners surged 109 percent to 204.83 million euros from 97.90 million euros a year ago.



Earnings per share were 6.69 euros, up from 3.19 euros last year.



EBITDA climbed 65 percent from last year to 272.7 million euros. EBITDA margin was 61 percent, up from 54 percent last year.



Revenue climbed to 2.55 billion euros from last year's 1.56 billion euros. Net revenue was 445.02 million euros, 46 percent higher than prior year's 304.81 million euros.



Processed volume was 216.0 billion euros, up 67 percent year-on-year. The growth was mainly driven by increased volume of enterprise merchants already on the platform.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect to grow net revenue and achieve a CAGR between the mid-twenties and low-thirties in the medium term by executing sales strategy.



The company also aims to improve EBITDA margin, and expect this margin to benefit from operational leverage going forward and increase to levels above 65 percent in the long term.



