

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) said its fiscal 2020/21 results were adversely impacted by the closures of the Group's venues during the year with the loss of venues NGR resulting in operating result declining by 532%. NGR declined by 48% due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Group's venues. The Board will not be proposing a 2020/21 dividend.



For the 12 months ended 30 June 2021, loss before tax was 107.3 million pounds compared to profit of 13.4 million pounds, last year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 22.2 pence compared to profit of 2.2 pence. Underlying operating loss was 67.0 million pounds compared to profit of 48.4 million pounds. Underlying loss per share was 20.3 pence compared to profit of 6.7 pence.



Fiscal year revenue from continuing operations declined to 329.6 million pounds from 629.7 million pounds, last year. Group underlying net gaming revenue declined 50 percent to 288.2 million pounds.



