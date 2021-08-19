

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd. (ANN.L, ABB) said that it has has won an order worth about $120 million to supply Electrical Power System for the Jansz-Io Compression project, which moves gas from the deep seas to shore.



The Jansz-Io field is located around 200 kilometers offshore the north-western coast of Australia, at water depths of approximately 1,400 meters. The field is a part of the Chevron-operated Gorgon natural gas project.



The order, comprising contracts with Chevron Australia Pty Ltd and with Aker Solutions, is booked in thir-quarter 2021.



ABB said it will provide the majority of the electrical equipment, both topside and subsea, for J-IC. The electrical system will be able to transmit 100 megavolt-amperes over a distance of approximately 140 kilometers and at depths of 1,400 meters. Work will start immediately and the subsea compression system is expected to be in operation in 2025.



