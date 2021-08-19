

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hallmark Marketing Co. LLC is recalling certain Teether rings with decorative fabric and plush attachments citing choking risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.



The recall involves about 15,500 units sold in the United States, and about 1,200 units sold in Canada. The affected products are described as 'Plush and Wood Teether and Rattle' or 'Wood and Detachable Cloth Teether for Little Droolers.'



They include 11 different styles of round teethers made of softwood and with a variety of attachments including plush rattles in the shape of animal heads, plush animal heads, or with attached decorative fabric.



The teethers weigh less than one pound. The products were sold with a gray woven brand label with the Hallmark brand crown and a hangtag, in various colors.



The items were manufactured in China between 2015 and 2020 with a sewn-in white label with date codes: JUL15, 1117, 0618, 0719, or 1020.



The affected products were sold at Hallmark Gold Crown stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, boutique gift shops and online at www.hallmark.com from June 2015 through June 2021 for between $10 and $25.



According to the agency, the finished wooden ring can break into small parts, posing a choking hazard.



The recall was initiated after Kansas City, Missouri - based Hallmark received four reports of the wooden teether rings breaking, including one report of a child placing broken wooden parts in their mouth and one report of a pinched lip.



Consumers should immediately take the recalled teethers away from children and contact Hallmark to receive a $25 gift card towards any product at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores or online.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

