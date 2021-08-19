SEBA Bank acts as Partner of the NTN Innovation Booster - Blockchain Nation Switzerland, a multi-year program powered by the Swiss Innovation Agency, Innosuisse.Zug - SEBA Bank, a FINMA licenced Swiss Bank providing a seamless, secure, and easy-to-use bridge between digital and traditional assets, is proud to announce its partnership with the NTN Innovation Booster - Blockchain Nation Switzerland. The multi-year funding instrument is led by the Swiss Blockchain Federation and combines relevant actors from the industry and academia to promote a new...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...