

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last showed policymakers largely expect to reduce their pandemic-era stimulus later this year.



Most officials expected they could ease stimulus in coming months, though consensus on other key issues such as the start data and pace of the bond-buying appeared elusive.



The benchmark DAX tumbled 300 points, or 1.9 percent, to 15,665 after rising 0.3 percent on Wednesday.



Travel-related stocks fell, with airline Lufthansa declining 1.2 percent on concerns over a surge in cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.



Volkswagen lost 2.7 percent after the carmaker said it may need to cut production further due to a semiconductor supply crunch. BMW and Daimler both were down around 2.5 percent.



