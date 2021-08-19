

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Media and entertainment major Walt Disney Co. is launching its first-ever World Princess Week, a special global event, starting August 23.



The World Princess Week aims to celebrate the courage and kindness shown by Disney Princess heroes, and to inspire fans across the world to display the same attributes in their daily lives.



The special week, as part of the year-long Ultimate Princess Celebration, will offer fans new products, digital content, a Disney Princess Hotline presented by shopDisney, offerings at Disney Parks and Resorts, a Disney Channel special, retail activations and more.



The company will launch an all-new YouTube series, the 'Courage and Kindness Club', and a weeklong Disney Princess blitz on the Disney Parks Blog. The series features Disney Princess and Frozen heroes.



Further, a range of new products will be launched during World Princess Week from brands such as Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry, Lokai and Love Your Melon. All these emphasize kindness through charitable giving.



Retailers globally will offer additional products from Hasbro, JAKKS Pacific, the LEGO Group, Funko, ColourPop Cosmetics and others.



An all-new Disney Designer Collection Princess dolls from shopDisney.com will launch each month, with 12 designs, starting with Princess Jasmine in October.



In addition, shopDisney.com and select Disney Parks will offer all-new product across categories including loungewear, roleplay, and more.



ShopDisney's Ultimate Princess Celebration Hotline will also be launched on August 23 with all new recorded messages from five Disney Princess characters, and two Frozen queens, Anna and Elsa.



Disney Publishing Worldwide will unveil new titles including a rom-com reimagining of Cinderella called 'If the Shoe Fits,' fifty delicious kid-friendly recipes in 'The Disney Princess Cookbook,' and a holiday-inspired picture book called '12 Days of Princess.'



Further, Disney Channel will unveil an all-new music special, 'Disney Princess Remixed - An Ultimate Princess Celebration,' on Friday, August 27, among other programs.



Disney Parks and Resorts around the world will also launch all-new offerings, themed merchandise and special photo opportunities. Walt Disney World Resort will debut an all-new Princess Tiana-themed playground on August 23 as part of the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival.



At Disneyland Resort, Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures will return to Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa beginning August 26.



Disneyland Paris' offerings include new exclusive selfie spots and magic shots for guests to enjoy and capture unforgettable memories inspired by Disney Princess.



In Hong Kong, the Main Street Train Station at Hong Kong Disneyland Park will feature Disney princesses with the brand-new Ultimate Princess Celebration anthem 'Starting Now,' sung by Grammy Award-winning recording artist Brandy.



Stephanie Young, president, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing, said, 'More than ever, the world needs strong examples of courage and kindness - characteristics exemplified by Disney Princess heroes and Frozen queens.'



