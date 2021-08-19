

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL):



-Earnings: $1.02 billion in Q4 vs. -$0.46 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.76 in Q4 vs. -$1.28 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $287 million or $0.78 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.50 per share -Revenue: $3.94 billion in Q4 vs. $2.43 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.55 - $1.65



