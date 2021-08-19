

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Macy's Inc. (M):



-Earnings: $345 million in Q2 vs. -$431 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.08 in Q2 vs. -$1.39 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $411 million or $1.29 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.14 per share -Revenue: $5.65 billion in Q2 vs. $3.56 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.41 - $3.75 Full year revenue guidance: $23.55 - $23.95 Bln



