

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $382 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $47 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kohl's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $382 million or $2.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.5% to $4.45 billion from $3.41 billion last year.



Kohl's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $382 Mln. vs. -$39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.48 vs. -$0.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q2): $4.45 Bln vs. $3.41 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.80 to $6.10



