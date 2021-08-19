

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Estée Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) initiated earnings and sales growth guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2022.



For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.49 to $1.61 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.55 to $1.65 per share on reported net sales growth of 17 to 19 percent, with a growth of 11 to 13 percent on a constant currency basis.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.83 per share on revenues of $4.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.04 to $7.26 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $7.23 to $7.38 per share on reported net sales growth of 13 to 16 percent, with a growth of 9 to 12 percent on a constant currency basis.



The Street is looking for earnings of $7.14 per share on a sales growth of 14.0 percent to $18.29 billion for the year.



For a longer-term, the Company expects to return to its growth targets of 6% to 8% sales growth, 50 basis points of operating margin expansion and double-digit adjusted diluted earnings per share growth in constant currency after a period of normalization as the impacts of COVID-19 subside.



'Our growth engines are poised to increasingly diversify as Makeup and Hair Care, developed markets in the west, and brick-and-mortar retail gradually recover and complement the strength of our existing growth engines,' said Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer.



