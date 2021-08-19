

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Professional services company Accenture (ACN) announced Thursday that it has appointed David Droga, founder and chairman of advertising firm Droga5, as Accenture Interactive's new CEO and creative chairman, effective September 1.



Droga succeeds Brian Whipple, who announced his retirement from Accenture after leading Accenture Interactive for the last ten years.



Under Whipple's leadership, in fiscal year 2020, Accenture Interactive grew to $10.6 billion in revenue and was named the world's largest digital agency network by Ad Age for six consecutive years.



In his new global role, Droga will drive creative excellence, customer experience and business innovation. He will report to Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture and join the company's Global Management Committee.



Sweet said, 'At a time when our clients are led by purpose, brand and the transformation of experience, David's global perspective and unmatched creative track record allows us to help clients unlock business and human outcomes in unprecedented ways.'



Prior to founding Droga5, Droga was the first-ever Worldwide Chief Creative Officer of the Publicis Network. He is the most awarded creative at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity as of now.



Droga5 has been part of Accenture since being acquired in 2019. Droga5 has been named Agency of the Year more than 25 times and was most recently named Agency of the Decade by both Adweek and AdAge.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACCENTURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de