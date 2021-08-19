

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) said Plant-Based Chorizo, its new plant-based protein option, is in test in Denver and Indianapolis. It is available at participating restaurants for a limited time. Chipotle will offer a $0 delivery fee on all plant-based Chorizo orders via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from August 19 through August 29.



The company's plant-Based Chorizo is certified vegan, packed with 20 grams of protein per serving, free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives and is made without grains, gluten, or soy.



