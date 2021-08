NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - Allstate Corp. (ALL) announced Thursday an estimated catastrophe losses for the month of July of $227 million or $179 million, after-tax. Catastrophe losses in July comprised 18 events at an estimated cost of $211 million plus unfavorable prior period reserve estimates.



