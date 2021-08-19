

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) and AT&T Inc. (T) said Thursday they will bring 5G cellular connectivity to millions of GM vehicles coming off the assembly line over the next decade in the United States.



GM and AT&T are working together to set the benchmark for automotive connectivity with a fifth generation cellular network architecture to meet the needs of an all-electric and autonomous future. They are collaborating to build a high performance 5G core network that delivers a new standard.



5G connectivity will first be available in select model year 2024 vehicles. Additionally, through GM's fifth generation network, current 4G LTE-equipped model year 2019 and newer vehicles will experience faster connectivity speeds and many of the same performance benefits of future 5G-equipped vehicles.



Current Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac owners in the U.S. with 4G LTE-capable model year 2019 and newer vehicles will easily migrate to the new network infrastructure once available.



This rollout is part of GM and AT&T's broad strategy to launch the world's largest fleet of 5G-enabled vehicles and the culmination of a two-year collaboration, including test-driving connected vehicles in GM's 5G proving grounds in Milford, Michigan.



To support GM's rapid innovation and delivery of next generation connected vehicle solutions, AT&T and Microsoft are bringing together the speed and reliability of AT&T's 5G network with Microsoft's scalable and secure cloud services.



