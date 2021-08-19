

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IT services company DXC Technology (DXC) on Thursday announced the appointment of Chris Drumgoole as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer or COO, with immediate effect. He joined DXC as Chief Information Officer in March last year.



Drumgoole will assume charge of the company's day-to-day business operations, while supporting management changes in tune with DXC's overall transformation journey. He will also assume charge of DXC's business and administrative operations including global supply chain, integrating the full procure-to-pay lifecycle to improve the company's partner ecosystem, while also overseeing its IT strategy, operations, and infrastructure.



Commenting on the appointment, Salvino said, 'In his new role, Chris will drive efficiency in our operations, deliver better employee experiences to drive up our employee Net Promoter Scores, and ensure that we deliver on our cost reduction and margin expansion targets.'



Drumgoole has more than 20 years experience in the digital and IT industry. He earlier worked as CIO at General Electric (GE), where he was heading global technology operations, including applications, infrastructure, and related shared services. Before GE, he worked at Verizon as Chief Operating Officer.



