

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) Thursday announced that it is raising its U.S. minimum wage to $20 an hour.



'By raising our minimum wage, we're offering security and confidence to our people just as we do our customers,' said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. 'It is our employees who help us deliver on the promises we make, so their well-being is paramount.'



The new minimum wage is the latest in a series of investments the company has made to develop its workforce over the past several years. Since launching its $10 million Workforce of the Future Development Fund in 2018, MetLife has made additional investments in customized training and career path development, helping to prepare its employees for the future while accelerating a culture of learning and innovation.



