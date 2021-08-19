

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market closed notably lower on Thursday, in line with most of the markets in Europe, amid continued worries about spikes in coronavirus cases of the delta variant, and on Fed taper talks.



Investors also digested the data on Swiss exports in the month of July.,



The benchmark SMI, which kept hitting fresh record highs in recent sessions, ended the day with a loss off 141.77 points or 1.13% at 12,403.58. The index touched a low of 12,296.95 and a high of 12,453.61 in the session.



Richemont and Swatch Group tumbled 6.7% and 6.5%, respectively. Partners Group, UBS Group, Holcim, Credit Suisse, Swiss Re, Swiss Life Holding and Novartis declined 1.5 to 2.5%.



Geberit shares shed about 1.7%. The producer and supplier of sanitary ware and bathroom ceramics has warned about rising raw materials prices after reporting higher-than-expected first-half earnings.



Alcon, which ended with a hefty gain on Wednesday, moved up by about 0.7% in today's session. Nestle, SGS and Roche Holding closed flat.



In the Mid Price Index, Adecco, Logitech, Straumann Holding, OC Oerlikon Corp, Dufry, Julius Baer and Georg Fischer shed 2 to 3%.



Sonova, BB Biotech, Temenos Group, Vifor Pharma, Flughafen Zurich and Clariant lost 1.4 to 1.85%.



Tecan Group shares moved up by about 3%. Galenica Sante and Lindt & Spruengli gained 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.



Data from the Federal Customs Administration showed Switzerland's exports increased in July, rising by a reak 0.6% month-on-month, after a 3% fall in June.



Imports grew 1% monthly in July, after a 2.7% decrease in the previous month.



Exports of jewelry and precision instruments increased in July and imports of chemical pharmaceutical products rose.



In nominal terms, exports grew 0.1% in July and imports gained 1.7%.



The trade surplus increased to CHF 4.113 billion in July from CHF 4.367 billion in June.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports increased 7.6% year-on-year in June.



