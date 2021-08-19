

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $494.26 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $22.05 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 79.1% to $4.80 billion from $2.68 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $494.26 Mln. vs. $22.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.39 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $4.80 Bln vs. $2.68 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.20 - $4.38



