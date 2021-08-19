

NORTH KANSAS CITY (dpa-AFX) - Cerner Corp. (CERN) Thursday said it has appointed David Feinberg as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2021. Cerner's Board of Directors also announced that it will separate the roles of chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



Feinberg succeeds Brent Shafer, who previously announced his decision to transition from chairman and CEO. Feinberg will serve as a member of the Board of Directors. Cerner's current President, Donald Trigg, will leave Cerner.



The board has appointed William Zollars as independent chairman, also effective October 1, 2021.



Feinberg has served in numerous senior leadership roles during his more than 25-year career in healthcare, and joins Cerner from Google. Since 2019, Dr. Feinberg was the Vice President of Google Health, where he led Google's worldwide health efforts.



'Over the past few months, our Board conducted an extensive search for a CEO candidate with the expertise and ability to effectively capitalize on the opportunities in the market we serve,' said Mitch Daniels, member of the Cerner Board and Chair of the Nominating, Governance and Public Policy Committee. 'With his exceptional track record of leading and innovating programs to improve patient care, technology experience, and industry expertise, we believe Dr. Feinberg is the ideal CEO to lead Cerner in its next chapter of growth and success.'



