

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were down 0.3 percent on year in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That missed expectations for a flat reading following the downwardly revised 0.5 percent contraction in June (originally up 0.2 percent).



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent - matching forecasts and slowing from 0.3 percent in the previous month.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food costs, was down 0.2 percent on year - exceeding expectations for a decline of 0.4 percent following the downwardly revised 0.5 percent drop a month earlier (originally up 0.2 percent).



Core CPI was up 0.4 percent on month.



