WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers or IAM have reached a Tentative Agreement for Southwest's more than 5,000 Customer Service Employees, the airline said in a statement.



Southwest noted that the IAM will communicate to its membership the details of the Tentative Agreement and the ratification process.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

