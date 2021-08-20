

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson said that its vice chairman, Joaquin Duato, will become chief executive officer of the company on 3rd January 2022, with Chairman and chief executive officer Alex Gorsky transitioning to executive chairman.



Duato will also be appointed as a member of the company's board of directors.



'The decision to step aside was one of the most difficult of my career. This is the right time for the Company as our organization is delivering strong performance across all three segments and is positioned for continued success...,' said Gorsky.



Gorsky has been serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson since 2012.



Duato has spent more than 30 years with Johnson & Johnson, serving in a variety of roles across its business segments. He is a past chair of PhRMA, and sits on the boards of UNICEF USA, Tsinghua University School of Pharmaceutical Sciences and the Hess Corporation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

