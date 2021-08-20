

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee lost ground against the U.S. dollar in late morning deals on Friday, as regional shares fell amid uncertainty over the spread of the coronavirus and the Fed's taper plans.



The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 260 points, or 0.5 percent, to 55,369, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 93 points, or 0.6 percent, at 16,476.



The Indian rupee weakened to a 9-day low of 74.48 against the greenback. If the rupee falls further, it may challenge support around the 76 level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

