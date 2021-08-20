

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) said PROVENT Phase III pre-exposure prophylaxis trial results showed that its AZD7442 achieved a statistically significant reduction in the incidence of symptomatic COVID-19. It was the trial's primary endpoint.



AZD7442, which is a combination of two long-acting antibodies or LAAB, reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77%, compared to placebo. The trial accrued 25 cases of symptomatic COVID-19 at the primary analysis.



There were no cases of severe COVID-19 or COVID-19-related deaths in those treated with AZD7442. In the placebo arm, there were three cases of severe COVID-19, which included two deaths.



AZD7442 is the first antibody combination (non-vaccine) modified to potentially provide long-lasting protection that has demonstrated prevention of COVID-19 in a clinical trial.



The trial included 5,197 participants in a 2:1 randomisation AZD7442 to placebo. The primary analysis was based on 5,172 participants who did not have SARS-CoV-2 infection at baseline.



The company noted that more than 75% of participants had co-morbidities, which include conditions that have been reported to cause a reduced immune response to vaccination.



The LAAB was well tolerated and preliminary analyses show adverse events were balanced between the placebo and AZD7442 groups.



AstraZeneca noted that it will prepare regulatory submission of the prophylaxis data to health authorities for potential emergency use authorisation or conditional approval of AZD7442.



