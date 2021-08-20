

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) Friday announced that its unit focused on rare diseases, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is discontinuing CHAMPION-ALS, the global Phase III clinical trial of Ultomiris (ravulizumab) in adults with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS.



The decision is based on the recommendation of the Independent Data Monitoring Committee or IDMC, following their review of data from a pre-specified interim analysis.



The IDMC recommended that the trial be discontinued due to lack of efficacy. No new safety findings were observed and the data were consistent with the established safety profile of Ultomiris.



ALS is a rare, fatal neurodegenerative disease that affects motor neurons, a type of nerve cell that controls voluntary movements, in the brain and spinal cord.



The CHAMPION-ALS Phase III trial was a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled multicentre global trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Ultomiris across a broad ALS population.



The company noted that patients who enrolled in the trial will discontinue study medication and complete any necessary follow-up evaluations. Data from the trial will be provided to inform ongoing research.



Gianluca Pirozzi, Senior Vice President, Head of Development and Safety, Alexion, said, 'We are disappointed by this outcome and what it means for patients with this devastating disease.... We continue to be confident in the potential of targeting C5 for complement-driven diseases and remain fully committed to our efforts to serve the rare disease community.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTRAZENECA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de