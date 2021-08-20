

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's capacity utilization increased in the second quarter, figures from Statistics Sweden said on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted capacity utilization rose to 91.3 percent in the second quarter from 89.7 percent in the previous quarter.



The latest growth was above 90.0 percent for the first time since third quarter of 2019.



In the same quarter last year, the capacity utilization was 82.3 percent.



On an annual basis, the calendar adjusted capacity utilization increased by 8.9 percentage points to 91.5 percent in the second quarter, the agency said.



