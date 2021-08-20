

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell on Friday as the fast-spreading delta virus strain and the possibility of the U.S. Fed's earlier-than-expected tapering stoked concerns about economic growth.



Also, a rout in Chinese technology giants deepened after Chinese authorities passed a major data protection law, along the lines of Europe's Global Data Protection Regulation, making it harder and costlier for tech firms in China to access and use consumer information.



The law, one of the world's toughest on personal data security, places legal restrictions on how personal data can be collected, used and managed after it comes into effect on November 1.



The benchmark CAC 40 fell 20 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,585 after plunging 2.4 percent the previous day.



