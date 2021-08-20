

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's export orders increased more than expected in July, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Friday.



Export orders advanced 21.4 percent year-on-year in July. Economists had expected a 20.9 percent growth.



Orders for mineral products accelerated 158.2 percent annually in July and those of transport equipment gained 45.9 percent. Bookings for chemicals, and plastics and articles thereof; rubber and articles thereof increased by 42.3 percent and 44,0 percent, respectively.



Demand for machinery grew 29.6 percent and those of electronic products rose 23.3 percent. Orders for textile products, and electrical machinery increased by 27.7 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively.



Booking for information and communication products surged 4.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, export orders grew 2.9 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de