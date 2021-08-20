

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Friday as miners extended losses from the previous session on signs of a slowdown in the global economic recovery and a surge in cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.



Sentiment was also dampened after data showed a surprise fall in U.K. retail sales last month.



The benchmark FTSE 100 slipped 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,050 after ending 1.5 percent lower on Thursday.



Miners were subdued, with Antofagasta tumbling as much as 2.3 percent. BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell were little changed as oil prices steadied after six days of losses.



Travel-related stocks such as EasyJet and IAG fell about 1 percent on fears the spread of the Delta variant could lead to more travel restrictions.



Marks and Spencer Group soared 11 percent. The retailer raised its profit guidance for the full year after reporting improved sales performance and profit delivery for 19 weeks to 14 August 2021.



Supermarket Morrisons surged 4.2 percent after it agreed a takeover offer worth 7.0 billion pounds ($9.54 billion).



Shares of Vertu Motors jumped 8 percent. The car dealership chain lifted its first-half and fiscal year outlook for adjusted pre-tax profit and announced that it plans to start a share buyback.



